Platteville woman seriously hurt in motorcycle crash

LANCASTER, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Platteville woman was seriously hurt after being thrown from her motorcycle over the weekend, according to the Grant County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Nate Dreckman said an officer got a report of a motorcycle crash with injuries near Airport Road and Henry Road in the township of Lancaster around 9 p.m. Saturday.

Alyssa Miles, 29, of Platteville, was going east on Airport Road at a high speed when she lost control of her motorcycle.

The motorcycle then slid down the roadway, hit the median and overturned several times -- ejecting Miles.

Dreckman said Miles wasn't wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

She was flown to the UW Hospital in Madison with life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

