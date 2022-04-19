 Skip to main content
Plea hearing set for Madison man charged in October crash that killed three students

  • Updated
Eric Mehring

MADISON (WKOW) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Madison man charged in a Middleton crash that killed three high school students. 

Eric Mehring, 30, has been charged with six counts of homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment as a result of the Oct. 2 crash that killed Evan Kratochwill, Jack Miller and Simon Bilessi — three high school students from two area districts.   

Mehring, who posted a $75,000 bond in October, was bound over to trial on January 6. Now, online court records reflect Mehring will appear for a plea hearing on July 28. 

Police said Mehring was intoxicated and speeding when he rear-ended the car the three teens were in. Authorities say Mehring's blood alcohol level was .24, three times Wisconsin's legal driving limit.
 

