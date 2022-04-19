Plea hearing set for Madison man charged in October crash that killed three students

MADISON (WKOW) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Madison man charged in a Middleton crash that killed three high school students.
Eric Mehring, 30, has been charged with six counts of homicide and two counts of reckless endangerment as a result of the Oct. 2 crash that killed Evan Kratochwill, Jack Miller and Simon Bilessi — three high school students from two area districts.
Mehring, who posted a $75,000 bond in October, was bound over to trial on January 6. Now, online court records reflect Mehring will appear for a plea hearing on July 28.