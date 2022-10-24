 Skip to main content
Plea hearing set for man charged in 2008 killing of Brittany Zimmermann

MADISON (WKOW) — The man charged with killing University of Wisconsin Madison student Brittany Zimmermann in 2008 is set to have a plea hearing. 

Online court records show David Kahl, 56, has a plea and sentencing hearing set for Thursday at 9 a.m. He was charged in 2020 with first-degree intentional homicide in her death.

Zimmermann was killed in April 2008 inside her apartment on West Doty Street. A criminal complaint alleges witnesses saw Kahl near Zimmerman's apartment on the day of her death and his DNA was found at the crime scene. 

Kahl was set to go to trial in January. 

