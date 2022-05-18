Plea hearing set for one of the defendants charged with killing Anisa Scott

MADISON (WKOW) — One of the men accused of killing 11-year-old Anissa Scott is taking a plea deal.
Online court records show Andre Brown, 18, has a plea hearing on Friday. He is a co-defendant with Jerry Ward and Perion Carreon. All three are charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide. Carreon also faces four counts of bail jumping.
The shooting took place on East Washington Avenue in Madison in August 2020. Anisa was shot in the head and taken off life support two days later.
It is not immediately clear what the details of the plea deal are, and Brown's scheduled trial dates in July have not been removed from the online court records.
Carreon and Ward are still scheduled to go to trial in June.