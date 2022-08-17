Pleasant and seasonal ahead of late-week rain chances

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Right around average temperatures and sunny skies today ahead of climbing rain chances late-week.
Another morning with some patchy fog, generally in the Driftless Region. Otherwise, mostly sunny with highs approaching 80° this afternoon. Mostly clear tonight in the upper 50s, allowing a good chance to see the Northern Lights, if they end up developing.
Mostly to partly sunny Thursday with an isolated shower or storm chance later in the afternoon and evening, mainly north and west of Madison with temps in the low 80s. A few more showers or storms are possible Thursday night and Friday with highs around 80° again.
Cloudier skies this weekend keeping our highs in the mid 70s with scattered showers and storms likely on Saturday with a few more popping up on Sunday.