Pleasant conditions continue... for now

A strong high will continue to dominate the weather across the Midwest through the start of the weekend. As we move into the second half of Friday through the start of next week, Wisconsin will see its next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. But it won't all be a washout.
A high pressure system will continue to bring southern Wisconsin quiet conditions Wednesday night through the first half of Friday. Thursday will be another day of sunshine before more clouds begin to move in as the high pressure system moves eastward. Light winds will continue and temperatures on Thursday will be a few degrees warmer on Thursday compared to Wednesday.
Starting in the second half of Friday through the start of our next work week, southern Wisconsin/Wisconsin will see its next chance for rain.
A weak surface low will bring scattered rain chances beginning Friday night and will continue through Sunday. We are not expecting any severe weather with this latest low and rain totals will not be high either - most will only accumulate between a half an inch to an inch of rain through the weekend.