Pleasant second half of week

Other than a weak cold front pass through the state Wednesday night, the threat for rain will be minimal and mainly on the weekend. Don't cancel any plans as it won't be a washout but isolated storms may be possible Saturday and Sunday.
A high pressure system will be sitting over the area once this weak cold front passes through Wednesday night. Along the cold front we'll see clouds develop along with a few, light to moderate rain showers. Not everyone will see rain Wednesday evening through the overnight but if you do, it'll be on the lighter side.
By Thursday morning, the cold front is in northern Illinois and pleasant conditions settle in for Thursday, Thursday night and Friday. Starting Friday night through Monday of the following week, we'll see chances for rain/storms.
The storms don't look to be severe as of now and not everyone will see the rain over the weekend. The best chance for rain looks to be Friday night with the rain beginning to taper off the farther east it moves.
Because the threat for rain returns this weekend, it'll be a bit more humid as well.