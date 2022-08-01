Pleasant start to August

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
August is here and it's a pleasant start to the new month. Hopefully you've gotten outside and enjoyed the nice weather because as we head into the middle of the week, warmer and more humid air starts to move into the picture. But as quickly as the heat arrives... it says goodbye.
Northwesterly winds will remain somewhat breezy throughout the rest of Monday, bringing down slightly cooler and drier air that will stick around overnight into Tuesday. Southerly winds take over throughout Tuesday which then ushers in the warmth and moisture in time for Wednesday.
Wednesday will be the warmest day over the next seven. Showers and storms may be left over from Tuesday night... if the clouds dissipate then we'll be able to really warm up. Temperatures may climb into the low to mid 90s with heat index values higher.
Wednesday late afternoon through the evening, southern Wisconsin may see another round of showers and storms develop along an exiting cold front. Wind and hail would be the main threats should storms become severe... but they've got to get over the heat.