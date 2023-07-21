Pleasant start to the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
A pleasant week was capped off by another gorgeous day with sunny skies and seasonally warm temperatures.
The weekend will be slightly warmer and just a bit unsettled with isolated thunderstorms expected Saturday and Sunday afternoon. If you have outdoor plans keep up with the latest Storm Track forecast. With any luck these isolated storms will miss you!
The big story is the heat wave moving in next week. By late week highs will reach the mid 90s with a heat index above the 100 degree mark!