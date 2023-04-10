Pleasant View Road closed for construction from Middleton to Madison

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Pleasant View Road in Middleton will be closed for construction until Friday.
The City of Madison said Pleasant View Road will be closed from Timber Wolf Trail to 800' South of Blackhawk Road until April 14. Crews are installing a storm sewer line.
Officials said there will be marked detours on Old Sauk Road and Blackhawk Road.
Pleasant View Road also remains closed between Greenway Boulevard and Quarry Road until November with two-way traffic access open on Pleasant View Road between Old Sauk Road and Greenway Boulevard.