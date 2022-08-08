Pleasant weather on the way!

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
After a soggy end to the weekend, the rain finally wrapped up across Wisconsin last night, but not before some places picked up 4"+ over the weekend. Now we'll stay mostly dry with seasonal temperatures through most of the week.
The system that brought us the heat on Saturday, heavy rain Saturday and a dreary Sunday is finally moved out, and now high pressure is moving in.
High pressure will dominate all week long bring with it sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.