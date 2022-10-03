Pleasantly and mild October weather continues

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - After a beautiful opening weekend to the month, mild conditions continue through midweek.
This morning does feature a few areas of fog, otherwise another dry and sunny day on track in the upper 60s this afternoon. Lows fall to the mid 40s tonight with temps climbing to the low 70s Tuesday.
Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Wednesday with isolated showers possible, mainly later in the afternoon and evening. A cold front moves through Wednesday night bringing our best chance for a few passing showers.
We'll be much cooler Thursday in the low 60s with a breeze picking up from the north and northwest. Temps fall to the low 50s Friday with our first freeze of the season possible by Friday night. Highs stay in the 50s this weekend.