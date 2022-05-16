Pleasantly mild weather sticks around

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Spring-like temperatures continue for the next few days.
We'll stay dry with plenty of sunshine today in the low to mid 70s this afternoon. Expect a light breeze with winds out of the northwest at 5-15 mph gusting up to 25 mph.
Mostly to partly sunny Tuesday in the upper 60s with isolated shower chances later in the day. We have a higher chance of rain and even a few t-showers Tuesday night and Wednesday. Highs Wednesday afternoon will drop to the mid 60s.
Thursday we get briefly warm in the upper 70s to low 80s with showers and storms possibly returning later at night into Friday. Highs Friday will be back in the low to mid 70s. Temps drop this weekend into the low 60s.