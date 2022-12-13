'Please come home': More than a week after man goes missing in Grant Co., more questions than answers

LANCASTER (WKOW) -- It's now been more than a week since 34-year-old Ronald Henry went missing in rural Grant County, and new details from police and family members raise alarming new concerns.
"We've been looking everywhere," Henry's girlfriend Alicia Bennett said. "I mean, we went up there and we went to almost every house in every city over there. We just really want you to come home."
Bennett and family members have been putting up missing person flyers around Grant County since Henry went missing. Meanwhile, police have taken to the woods for the search with K-9s, drones and even helicopters — the side effects from a mystery that starts in Platteville on Sunday, December 4.
It was then that Ronald Henry and a close friend he was staying with went out to several bars in the Platteville area, family members say.
"The last conversation I had with him was right before we were going to bed," Bennett said. "He said that he would call me the next day at noon at his lunch break, and I never got the call."
Officials with the Grant County Sheriff's Office say Henry returned to his friend's home in Lancaster after their night out. Family members say it was at that farm that Henry was supposed to go to work the next day.
Witnesses at the house told deputies that early Monday morning, Henry was still at the house, but then suddenly disappeared.
"He was seen Sunday night into Monday morning," Sheriff Nate Dreckman said. "And then early Monday morning, he was gone."
Dreckman, who's leading the investigation, said all resources from the Grant County Sheriff's Office have been put into solving this case.
"We've done area searching with the drone, we've had our canines out there, you know, trying to track a scent," Dreckman said.
Last week, the Grant County Sheriff's Office said two witnesses claimed to have seen Henry after he was reported missing, but Dreckman says those leads were dead ends.
Dreckman says they have also been trying to track Henry's phone to a specific location, but they're waiting to get finite results back from a cellphone company.
One clue, though, that has Dreckman and family members scratching their heads is a voicemail that Henry left around noon on Monday to the landline phone at the farmhouse he was supposed to be working at.
"Definitely seemed a little distraught, but a little rushed," Bennett said. "It was kind of just like a 'Hey, Jim. Call me back ASAP,' but it did sound like he was crying."
Bennett said the message worried her, as she rarely heard Henry cry or sound worried in that manner.
Sheriff Dreckman confirmed the voicemail existed, but said it was one of several leads he and detectives are following.
"Yeah, there's a phone call, there's a voicemail, there's a message," Dreckman said. "But there's a whole bunch of stuff that [the detectives] are all looking at."
Dreckman urges anyone with any information on Henry's disappearance to contact the Grant County Sheriff's Office at 608-723-2157.
You can find pictures of Henry here.
Dreckman says he could have been wearing a blue jacket like the one seen below.