Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL,
SOUTHEAST, AND EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green,
Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth,
Washington, Waukesha.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

The highest PM2.5 concentrations are anticipated in the southwest
and Mississippi River Valley today, where the air quality index
is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to
the UNHEALTHY level. In these areas, people with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion, while everyone else should reduce prolonged or
heavy exertion.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower
PM2.5 concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of
the advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to
range from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. In these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

'Please do laugh your lungs out': Musical comedy 'Tootsie' playing at the Overture Center

  • Updated
  • 0
Tootsie
Sara Maslar-Donar

A talented but difficult to work with actor reinvents himself as an actress to win a part in "Tootsie."

MADISON, Wisc. (WKOW) -- The show that's been called a "laugh out loud love letter to theater" is playing at The Overture Center in Madison this week.

You may know the plot of "Tootsie" because you saw the 1982 cult-classic starring Dustin Hoffman, but you've never seen it like this. There have been a few changes and updates for modern audiences, plus the addition of the musical numbers.

That said, the cast still promises you'll be extremely entertained. 

"If you're looking to laugh for extended amounts of time, please do come," said Ashley Alexandra. "Please do laugh your lungs out. We really, really appreciate it. As much as we're trying to entertain you, your energy brings us so much life."

Alexandra plays Julie Nichols, a headstrong young actress who becomes fast friends with main character Michael Dorsey while he's pretending to be his alter-ego Dorothy Michaels. They're both cast in a musical that has a lot of problems to fix.

"This person comes in who sees the same problems that she does but is fast to create solutions," she said. "And together, they are able to, kind of, fix the hellhole of a thing that she has been in for however long, and she gets her own strength from that."

The show will make you laugh, but the heart of it all is about owning your truth, and standing up for who you are as a person. 

You can catch the show at The Overture until Sunday, June 18th.

