'Please do laugh your lungs out': Musical comedy 'Tootsie' playing at the Overture Center

MADISON, Wisc. (WKOW) -- The show that's been called a "laugh out loud love letter to theater" is playing at The Overture Center in Madison this week.
You may know the plot of "Tootsie" because you saw the 1982 cult-classic starring Dustin Hoffman, but you've never seen it like this. There have been a few changes and updates for modern audiences, plus the addition of the musical numbers.
That said, the cast still promises you'll be extremely entertained.
"If you're looking to laugh for extended amounts of time, please do come," said Ashley Alexandra. "Please do laugh your lungs out. We really, really appreciate it. As much as we're trying to entertain you, your energy brings us so much life."
Alexandra plays Julie Nichols, a headstrong young actress who becomes fast friends with main character Michael Dorsey while he's pretending to be his alter-ego Dorothy Michaels. They're both cast in a musical that has a lot of problems to fix.
"This person comes in who sees the same problems that she does but is fast to create solutions," she said. "And together, they are able to, kind of, fix the hellhole of a thing that she has been in for however long, and she gets her own strength from that."
The show will make you laugh, but the heart of it all is about owning your truth, and standing up for who you are as a person.
You can catch the show at The Overture until Sunday, June 18th.