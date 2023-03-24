 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM
CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Plows prepare to deploy for another round of snow

  • Updated
  • 0
P 10 MADISON PLOWING

MADISON (WKOW) — Although spring has officially started, the Madison Streets Division is getting ready to roll out plows for another round of overnight snow. 

Up to several inches of snow is set to hit from Friday night into Saturday, which Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines says could cause for slushy and slippery roads. 

Romines said the roads have one benefit this time around — they're warm enough to melt the first flakes. But, once the snow starts sticking to the pavement, the plows will circle salt routes for as long as necessary. 

The same warm roads will cause "slushy and greasy" conditions. 

"If you are traveling through Madison overnight tonight and on through Saturday, please make good choices and be prepared to encounter snowy slippery roads," Romines said. 

Romines said it's unlikely that a citywide plow will take place. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

Tags

Recommended for you