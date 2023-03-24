Plows prepare to deploy for another round of snow

MADISON (WKOW) — Although spring has officially started, the Madison Streets Division is getting ready to roll out plows for another round of overnight snow.
Up to several inches of snow is set to hit from Friday night into Saturday, which Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines says could cause for slushy and slippery roads.
Romines said the roads have one benefit this time around — they're warm enough to melt the first flakes. But, once the snow starts sticking to the pavement, the plows will circle salt routes for as long as necessary.
The same warm roads will cause "slushy and greasy" conditions.
"If you are traveling through Madison overnight tonight and on through Saturday, please make good choices and be prepared to encounter snowy slippery roads," Romines said.
Romines said it's unlikely that a citywide plow will take place.