Pocan calls for release of Van Orden footage

MADISON (WKOW) -- On Tuesday, Democratic Representative Mark Pocan called on House Administration Committee Chairman Rep. Bryan Steil to make security footage of Republican Representative Derrick Van Orden available to the public.
Last week, Representative Van Orden reportedly used inappropriate language to reprimand a group of Senate pages waiting for a Senate committee hearing that ran late.
The representative called the students explicit names and told them to get up, stating the Senate Rotunda was not a “frat house. "
Senate and House leaders across the aisle spoke out in support of the pages, condemning Van Orden.
Representative Pocan was very vocal about his stance on the issue. In a letter sent to Representative Steil, Pocan addressed Van Orden’s actions as “deeply disturbing” and “unacceptable. Pocan went on to say that Van Orden’s actions should be made public to his constituents.
Steil, who currently oversees operations for the United States Capitol Police, says he has no plans to keep that information from the public.
"I've always believed that openness and transparency is always the way to go. This video involves minors, and so I've reached out to the US Capitol Police to get their advice," he said.
Steil declined to comment on the incident and did not confirm if or when police plan to respond to his request.
Van Orden has publicly refused to issue an apology to the pages, doubling down on his claims that he was preserving the integrity of the Capitol as a historic site.