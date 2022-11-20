Polaris Industries recalls some snowmobile models due to fire hazard

(WKOW) -- Polaris Industries issued a recall for three types of snowmobiles Thursday due to fire hazards.
The affected models are MATRYX model years 2021 through 2023, AXYS model years 2015 through 2022 and certain 2013 and 2014 Pro-Ride snowmobiles.
The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) said there are 30 reports of fuel tanks bursting, including 16 incidents of fire. There has been one report of a second-degree burn.
The company recommends owners of the recalled snowmobiles stop using them and schedule a free repair to replace the fuel tank assembly. If a recalled snowmobile needs to be moved, the tank should be full.
USCPSC reported the snowmobiles were sold in black and custom color combinations with the model names printed on the chassis. The model year and VIN number are stamped on the right side of the tunnel.
Polaris Industries said the snowmobiles were sold at dealers nationwide from Oct. 2011 through Aug. 2022.
Visit www.polaris.com/en-us/off-road-recalls/ and enter the VIN to see if you purchased one of the recalled snowmobiles.