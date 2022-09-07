Police: 2 people in custody following shots fired, police chase in Sun Prairie area

UPDATE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Police Department is investigating after a shots fired call turned into a chase Wednesday night.
According to Sgt. Nolan Pickar, at about 8:15 p.m. police received multiple calls for gun shots heard in the area of Park Circle and West Main Street in Sun Prairie.
Officers responded, and started to chase after a vehicle that was leaving the scene. They continued to pursue the car into the village of Windsor where it drove into a corn field.
Police said two people got out of the vehicle and ran away near Windsor Road and Portage Road.
The suspects were found shortly after and were taken into custody.
The Sun Prairie Police Department said no further information would be released at this time, as the investigation is in the early stages.
They were assisted by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Madison Police Department, Monona Police Department, McFarland Police Department, Verona Police Department, Deforest Police Department and the Sun Prairie Fire Department.
This is a developing story.