Police: 6 dead in murder-suicide discovered after fire

HARTLAND (WKOW) -- Hartland's police chief on Monday said the 6 people whose bodies were found after an apartment fire Friday morning all died from a single gunshot wound, indicating the investigation focuses on a murder-suicide.
Police say the wound of Connor McKisick was self-inflicted.
They also say an ignitable liquid was found in an area where it normally wouldn't be.
The other adult found dead was identified as Jessica McKisick. Two three-year-old boys, as well as a 12 and 14-year-old girl, were also found dead.