Police arrest Beloit man for 'many' felony charges in overdose investigation

BELOIT, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police arrested a Beloit man wanted for "many" felony charges as part of an ongoing investigation into overdoses in the community.
Spokesperson Sarah Lock said the City of Beloit Police Department partnered with the City of South Beloit Police Department in Illinois to arrest Jarman J. Green -- also known as "Heavy" -- for "many" felony charges.
Lock said Green has a warrant for his arrest in one North Carolina city and 18 pending charges in another. The Beloit Police Department was also working to arrest him for felony fleeing and manufacturing/delivering cocaine.
Beloit law enforcement executed a search warrant on Green's residence on 8th Street in Beloit Thursday. Officers say they found two firearms -- one of which police say was stolen -- and a variety of drugs.
More than 45 grams of fentanyl was found, according to police; the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency reports 2 mg is a lethal dose.
Lock said more charges are pending after the final results of the search.
She said Green will need to be extradited from Illinois to Wisconsin and North Carolina to face prosecution in both states.