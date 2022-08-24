Police arrest man accused of dragging sergeant with vehicle

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man Wednesday morning who they say dragged a sergeant with his vehicle during a domestic violence call last week.
Madison police reported Emmanuel Harris, 24, was taken into custody outside a home on Fairfield Place at about 11 a.m. Chief Shon Barnes told 27 News officers were waiting for Harris to leave the front entrance of the building to take him into custody.
"He didn't do that. He went to the back of the apartment and jumped off a second story balcony," Barnes said. "However, when he did that, we were waiting for him on the ground floor."
Barnes said his department will be referring domestic battery charges to the DA for Harris as well as charges related to assaulting the MPD sergeant.
"This was one of those situations where as a police chief, you know, your hairs kind of stand up in the back of your your head once you talk to people, and they say, witnesses say they thought the officer was seriously injured or even killed," Barnes said. "In this case, thankfully, the officer went to the hospital for treatment, he was released."
Officers said they were responding to the domestic violence call at the Madison East Shopping Center on E. Washington Ave. Friday. An incident report stated the veteran sergeant was able to safely get a woman believed to be in danger out of a vehicle with Harris inside. Harris then "took off," dragging the sergeant through the parking lot while the sergeant was partially inside of the vehicle.
Barnes described the sergeant who was hurt as "one of our strongest and toughest and most dedicated sergeants" and said he would be back on duty "soon."
"I talked to him that day, and I believe that he probably would have come back to work if we allowed it," Barnes added. "And so I just want the community to know what type of police officers we have here. We have community policing officers, officers that have a selfless duty to their community."
Sources independently confirmed to 27 News the sergeant who was hurt is Sgt. Ron Webster.