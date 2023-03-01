Police arrest man after foot chase through Watertown neighborhood

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) -- Watertown police arrested a 36-year-old man after a foot chase that lasted several blocks and crossed through multiple backyards.
Watertown Police Department Chief Robert Kaminski said an officer on a routine patrol spotted someone they knew from prior police contact who had several warrants out for his arrest.
The officer approached the man, but he ran away with the officer giving chase.
When the officer caught the suspect, the suspect "tossed" a loaded handgun. The officer handcuffed the suspect and waited until other officers arrived.
Kaminski said the officer used a taser during the chase, and despite it hitting the man, it had no effect.
The man -- who is not identified -- was arrested for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of THC, possession with intent to deliver cocaine and felony bail jumping. He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail.
If you have information about this incident, call the Watertown Police Department at 920-261-6660.