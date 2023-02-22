 Skip to main content
Police arrest man in attempted armed robbery at Sun Prairie McDonald's

  • Updated
  • 0
Sun Prairie police

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man who they say tried to rob a McDonald's restaurant in Sun Prairie.

Lieutenant Ryan Cox says officers were called to the restaurant at 505 A St. around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. Cox says a man used the drive-thru lanes, got out of his vehicle and approached the window carrying a handgun.

Lt. Cox says a worker closed the service window and contacted police.

Police were able to get a description of the suspect and his vehicle using surveillance images.

The vehicle was later found at an apartment complex on Sunfield Court in Sun Prairie. After getting a search warrant, investigators were able to arrest 26-year-old Joseph Martin of Sun Prairie.

Martin was booked on a charge of attempted armed robbery.

Lt. Cox says officers recovered a facsimile firearm that matched what was used during the attempted robbery.

