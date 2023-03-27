Police arrest man who punched mall security guard, threatened to kill police

MADISON (WKOW) — A man threatened to hurt police officers after he was arrested for punching a Madison mall security guard over the weekend.
Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to a disturbance at the East Towne Mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The suspect punched and spit in the face of a security guard while he was being escorted out because he was "causing a disturbance."
Officers found the suspect nearby, and he became combative as he was being arrested, threatening to kill the officers. Fryer said suspect also attempted to damage a police car.
The man — who Fryer identifies as Yahyaa N. Kelly, 47 — was arrested for disorderly conduct, threats to law enforcement officers, discharging bodily fluids at law enforcement, resisting arrest and bail jumping.