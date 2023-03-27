 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police arrest man who punched mall security guard, threatened to kill police

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison-Police1 logo

MADISON (WKOW) — A man threatened to hurt police officers after he was arrested for punching a Madison mall security guard over the weekend.

Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers responded to a disturbance at the East Towne Mall around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The suspect punched and spit in the face of a security guard while he was being escorted out because he was "causing a disturbance."

Officers found the suspect nearby, and he became combative as he was being arrested, threatening to kill the officers. Fryer said suspect also attempted to damage a police car.

The man — who Fryer identifies as Yahyaa N. Kelly, 47 — was arrested for disorderly conduct, threats to law enforcement officers, discharging bodily fluids at law enforcement, resisting arrest and bail jumping.