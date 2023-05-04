Police arrest man who threatened former coworkers

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police arrested a man Thursday after he said he was going to return to a business he was fired from and hurt his coworkers, according to the Village of Cottage Grove Police Department.
Chief Mark Garry II said police responded to the PFS TECO laboratory on Matt Pass Thursday for a report of threats.
He said a recently fired employee contacted their coworkers and said they were going to come back to the business to "cause harm."
Police notified the people in the immediate area of the business of the investigation and took "appropriate safety action."
In the investigation, a 35-year-old male was taken into custody in Middleton with the help of Middleton police.
Garry said the man was arrested for terroristic threats, disorderly conduct while armed and unlawful use of a telephone / computerized communication system.