Police arrest suspect in Sun Prairie stabbing

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- Police say they've arrested a suspect in Tuesday's stabbing in Sun Prairie.
A news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department identifies the suspect as 29-year-old Victor Rolando Discua Paredes of Madison.
Discua Paredes was booked into the Dane County Jail on one count of mayhem and one count of first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Police say two people were stabbed at a home on Jones Street early Tuesday morning. One of the victims had life-threatening injuries. The other victim's injuries were less severe. The news release from the Sun Prairie Police Department Wednesday evening did not have an update on the conditions of either victim.