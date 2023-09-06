Police ask for help in finding missing endangered man from West Allis

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Missing Endangered Person Alert was issued for a West Allis man Wednesday morning.
According to the alert, 49-year-old Shane Andersen was last seen Tuesday at about 9 a.m. He left his home in the morning and hadn't been heard from since.
Authorities said Andersen suffers from a heart condition, which he takes medications for daily. He also has a history of substance abuse.
He is described as about 5 feet 6 inches and 140 pounds. Andersen was wearing a blue Milwaukee Brewers T-shirt, khaki pants and brown work boots.
Police believe he is driving a silver 2004 Pontiac Vibe with Wisconsin license plate: AFV2998
Andersen was last seen on camera at about 2 p.m. on South 35th Street.
Call West Allis Police at (414) 302-8000 if you see Andersen, or have information about where he may be.
(A photo of Andersen was not immediately available.)