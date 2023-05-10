Police ask for help in finding missing Manitowoc Co. girl

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WKOW) — Police are looking for a 12-year-old girl missing from Two Rivers, saying there is "concern for her safety."
The Two Rivers Police Department in Manitowoc County said Kyliah Faith Stetson was last seen Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Turner Street in Two Rivers.
The girl walked away from home and police said she doesn't have any phones or electronics with her.
Stetson is described as 5 feet tall and about 90 pounds. She has brown/blonde straight hair that goes to her mid-back.
She was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt crop top, black ripped jeans, back and white "snoopy" backpack and silver shiny shoes. She also has a Puma sweatshirt with her.
Anyone with information about her location, or if you find her, contact the Two Rivers Police Department at 920-686-7200.