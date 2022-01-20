Police charge man with two armed robberies on Madison’s east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- A suspect is in custody after a pair of robberies on Madison’s east side.
Madison police say they responded Wednesday afternoon to two separate armed robberies, which occurred within minutes of each other, at businesses near East Washington Avenue and East Johnson Street.
Police say a weapon was threatened and implied, but never seen.
Officers detained a suspect matching the description provided by witnesses as he was walking at East Washington Avenue and Oak Street. Police say further investigation and evidence from both scenes led to his arrest on charges related to both of the armed robberies.