Police chase and crash with baby on board in Milwaukee ends with 3 in custody

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- A driver led police in Milwaukee on a chase, with a baby in the car.
The chase ended when the car crashed into a car shop.
Police had been called to check on the car and the driver took off.
Officers chased for a bit, before calling it off.
The car crashed shortly after that.
Boykin Blackmon owns the business.
He tells our affiliate WISN the baby was reunited with its mom.
Police say the 17-year-old driver was the only person hurt.
He was arrested and taken to the hospital.
Two others were taken into custody.