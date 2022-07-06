Police: Chicago suburb parade shooting suspect 'seriously contemplated' attack in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — The suspect in a July Fourth parade shooting in a Chicago suburb thought about committing another attack in Madison, according to the latest information from police.
Chris Covelli, a spokesman with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said investigators learned Robert "Bobby" Crimo III saw a celebration in the Madison area and he "seriously contemplated using the firearm he had in his vehicle to commit another shooting."
Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder and is being held without bond. He is suspected of bringing a "high-powered rifle" to the rooftop of a business before shooting more than 70 rounds into the crowd, killing seven and injury almost 40 in Highland Park, Illinois.
Covelli said authorities don't have information to suggest he planned the attack in Madison but considered it after seeing the celebration while driving. Covelli says he didn't commit the attack because "he hadn't put enough thought and research into it."
Investigators say Crimo's phone was "dumped" in the 6500 block of University Avenue in Middleton and found by the FBI Tuesday. The device is currently being processed.
