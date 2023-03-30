Police chief: 1 has 'serious injuries' after shooting on Madison's west side

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department reports one person has "serious injuries" after a shooting on the city's west side Thursday morning.
Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers were sent to Tree Lane near East Oakbridge Way around 10:50 a.m.
In a press conference, Chief Shon Barnes said when officers arrived, they found someone with multiple gunshot wounds. He said the shooting took place in an apartment complex's parking lot.
He said the scene remains active as officers canvas the neighborhood, gather evidence and review surveillance footage.
Barnes said police don't have a suspect or person of interest at this time, nor are they aware of the motive. He said early reports from witnesses indicate the shooting could have happened after a disagreement between two people who knew each other.
He brought up concerns about when and where the shooting took place.
"As you can see, it's broad daylight. It is spring break. There's a playground probably 100 feet from me," Barnes said. "And these things certainly have no place in Madison. This is why we've been working really hard to take illegal guns off the street."
Barnes provided no information about weapons or evidence recovered from the scene.
He said people are able to leave the apartment complex, but some cars inside the crime scene tape cannot leave the parking lot while the investigation continues.
This is a developing story that will be updated as 27 News learns more.