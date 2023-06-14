Police chief: Watertown plane crash was deadly

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WKOW) — A small plane crash in Watertown Wednesday morning was deadly, according to Watertown Police Chief Robert Kaminski.
27 News' ABC affiliate in Milwaukee confirmed the plane crashed near Watertown High School at Brandt Quirk Park.
Kaminski said the crash was fatal, but didn't say how many people died. He said more information will be released at a later time.
The plane had taken off from Watertown Municipal Airport. After it crashed, Kaminiski said there were fires, those were put out quickly by first responders.
Footage from a helicopter shows the plane fell within a wooded area. Part of the park is taped off.
The National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter it's investigating the crash. Kaminski said the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.
NTSB investigating the crash of a Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown, Wisconsin.— NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) June 14, 2023
No other information was immediately available about the crash.27 News has a crew at the scene and will update this story as we learn more.