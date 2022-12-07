Police conducting extra patrols in December focusing on drunk driving

MADISON (WKOW) — Throughout December, two local law enforcement agencies are teaming up so all can travel safely to their holiday destinations.
In a Blotter post, the Madison Police Department said it's teaming up with the Dane County Sheriff's Office to enforce Wisconsin's alcohol and seatbelt laws.
The extra patrols have two purposes — enhancing public safety and preventing tragedies. MPD reports someone is hurt or killed in an impaired driving crash in Wisconsin every two hours.
MPD urges anyone who's been drinking to call a sober friend, cab or ride-share service instead of getting behind the wheel to get home.
The extra patrols are made possible by overtime grants from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.