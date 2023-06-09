Police find missing 6-year-old near Milwaukee

CUDAHY, Wis. (WKOW) — Authorities outside of Milwaukee have found a missing 6-year-old girl.
The Cudahy Police Department issued a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Madelyn 'Maddie' Chitwood Friday morning. By 1:30 p.m., they issued an update saying she was found safe.
The officer who issued the alert says Maddie was last seen when she was put to bed on Thursday night in only her underwear. Friday morning, the family realized the girl was not in her room or anywhere in the home. Police say the family doesn't know when she left or where she could have gone.