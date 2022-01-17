Police find Monroe boy beaten Sunday night

MONROE (WKOW) — Monroe Police are investigating the beating of a 14-year-old boy Sunday night.
Witnesses tried to break up the fight, and then called police. The witnesses reported four teens were beating up another boy near the intersection of 10th Street and 22nd Avenue, just a few blocks east from the city's historic downtown square.
After police found the injured boy, officers found two other boys, a 16-year-old from Monroe and a 15-year-old from Brodhead. The boy from Monroe was held by police. He faces charges of substantial battery, underage drinking, possession of drug paraphernalia and expelling bodily fluids at law enforcement officers.
The other teen was released to his parents. He faces an underage drinking charge.
Police also identified other suspects in the case and the incident remains under investigation.