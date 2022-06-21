Police & firefighters rescue boy from burning home

WEST ALLIS (WISN) -- Police and firefighters rescued a boy who was trapped in his home during a fire.
The fire started early Sunday morning at a home in West Allis.
The three-year-old boy was trapped in a bedroom.
Police broke a window, but still couldn't reach him. Eventually, a firefighter ripped out the window frame, climbed inside and grabbed the boy.
The three-year-old was taken to the hospital. He is on a ventilator with oxygen, but is expected to pull through.
Body camera video captured the rescue effort. His mother, Noelle Guy, watched the video for the first time on Tuesday.
"I saw it. I cried. I bawled my eyes out," Guy told WISN 12 News.
Guy said she wants to thank the first responders in person.
"I would rather thank them in person than giving them a card or sending them a card, to thank them, I would rather give them a big hug for saving my son," Guy said.