Police identify pro-life organization firebombing suspect after recognizing his graffiti

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison man has been federally charged in the firebombing of a pro-life organization on Mother's Day last year, according to a release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, 29, was arrested Tuesday in Boston and charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive.

The office stated Roychowdhury traveled from Madison to Portland, Maine, then he had a one-way ticket from Boston, Massachusetts, to Guatemala City. He was arrested at the Boston Logan International Airport Tuesday morning.

A criminal complaint states police first identified Roychowdhury as a suspect by recognizing his graffiti at a January protest. This ultimately led to police matching his DNA with DNA found at the crime scene.

The complaint states police found DNA at the crime scene belonging to a man, and a search of the Combined DNA Index System returned no matches.

On January 21, 2023, Wisconsin State Capitol Police were monitoring the capitol's surveillance cameras when they saw multiple people spray-painting graffiti. This was during a planned protest of an officer-involved shooting in Atlanta, Georgia.

On January 28, law enforcement was reviewing this footage when they saw one suspect spray-paint "We will get revenge" in cursive-style writing on capitol grounds. The message had "visual similarities" to the graffiti left at Wisconsin Family Action, according to the complaint.

Police then began investigating who this individual was, tracking down surveillance footage from a Madison parking garage and a Toyota Tacoma the suspect was believed to be in. Police ran the vehicle's plates and found that it belonged to a Madison resident.

The complaint states police then viewed the Instagram post for the January 21 "Stop Cop City" event and saw that @Hridindu -- display name "Hridindu Roychowdhury" -- had liked the post. The user matched a person associated with the aforementioned Madison resident, according to the complaint.

The complaint also states Roychowdhury currently lived at the same address as that resident.

On March 1, 2023, police saw the Toyota Tacoma associated with Roychowdhury stop at the Dutch Mill Park and Ride in Madison.

The complaint states police saw a man they identified as Roychowdhury step out of the vehicle and throw away a brown fast food bag in a public trash can. He then drove away.

Police immediately retrieved the bag, and the complaint clarified that police maintained line of sight with Roychowdhury and the bag. The complaint also states no other individuals used the trash can after Roychowdhury, and there were no other brown paper bags in the trash can.

Using DNA from the bag and the food inside -- a partially eaten burrito -- police matched Roychowdhury's DNA with the male DNA from the crime scene.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said the persistence to find the person responsible for the arson is "proof that hateful acts do not have a place in Madison."

According to a spokesperson for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Roychowdhury was a 2022 PhD graduate in biochemistry. He previously worked for the university but ended his tenure in April 2022, prior to the incident at Wisconsin Family Action.

Roychowdhury appeared in court in Boston Tuesday.

If convicted, Roychowdhury may face up to 20 years in prison.