Police in Beloit seek help to find missing woman

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Police in Beloit are asking for help to find a missing woman.
According to a Thursday night post on the agency's Facebook page, 59-year-old Patricia Edwardson was last seen around 4 p.m. at Kadlec Drive and West Hart Road.
In a Missing Endangered Person Alert issued after the Facebook post, police said Edwardson was last seen in a nursing home facility on Kadlec Drive. They said staff members at the facility conducted their rounds at the facility around 4 p.m. and when they returned to their stations around 4:45-5 p.m., they noticed Edwardson was missing.
She was last seen wearing a long, brown coat, brown boots and blue jeans.
Police say Edwardson has a history of dementia and a history of walking away from the facility.
Law enforcement officers and her family members are actively searching for her.
If you've seen Edwardson, you should call (608)757-2244.