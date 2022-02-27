Police investigate armed robbery at Middleton hotel

Dane County deputies are looking for a suspect this morning after an armed robbery in Middleton.
The robbery occurred shortly before 5:00 a.m. at the Quality Inn on Seybold Road. Police said a man entered the hotel and threatened the clerk with a knife.
The suspect is described as a Black man, about 6-feet tall and 160 pounds. He was wearing a white sweatshirt with black jeans and no shoes.
He ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
If you have any information related to this incident, please call the Dane County tip line at 608-284-6900.