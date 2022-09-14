Police investigate graffiti incident at Madison alder's home

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police are investigating after a Madison alder's driveway and the sidewalk near his east side home were vandalized with graffiti a week after his name was found in an Oath Keeper's membership list.

Halverson's driveway is now covered with a rug hiding the graffiti. Graffiti on the sidewalk across from his home reads "RACIST OATH KKKEEPER" with an arrow pointing to Halverson's home.

A Madison Police Department spokesperson told 27 News that the department is actively investigating this incident, but they weren't able to provide any additional information.

Halverson has not responded to 27 News' request for comment.