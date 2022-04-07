 Skip to main content
Police investigate Madison hit-and-run after pedestrian hit in crosswalk

pedestrian accident

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run after a pedestrian was hit while in a crosswalk.

It happened at about 4:45 p.m. on Monroe Street at Edgewood Avenue, according to Lt. David Meinert from the Madison Police Department. 

A pedestrian was walking in the crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle. The driver left the scene before police could get there.

The pedestrian was not seriously hurt.

Officers are actively investigating the incident. If you have information that could help, call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

