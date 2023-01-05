Police investigating after construction trailer stolen out of Janesville

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- The Janesville Police Department is looking for information regarding a stolen construction trailer, according to a Facebook post.
Police say the 14-foot black, enclosed trailer was stolen from the area of Huntington Place and Newcastle Dr. between 5 pm on New Year's Eve and 7 a.m. the following morning.
A Cousins Construction logo is on the outside of the trailer and extension ladders were on top at the time of the theft.
Police are asking those who live in the area to check surveillance cameras for any evidence regarding the theft.
If you have information regarding this incident, contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, the Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 756-3636 or online at p3tips.com using incident number JV2300366.