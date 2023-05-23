Police investigating after Fond du Lac resident finds body while doing yard work

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fond du Lac police are investigating after someone found a body while doing yard work Tuesday.
The Fond du Lac Police Department reports police and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the area of West Scott Street and Monmouth Street around 1 p.m. after someone said they found a body in a wooded area behind a home.
Detectives are now investigating what led to the person's death.
Police state an autopsy will be done as early as Wednesday.
The identity of the deceased individual is not known at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident or who believes they may have information should contact Detective Vance Henning at 920-322-3725 or vhenning@fdl.wi.gov. Tipsters can also call the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can remain anonymous.