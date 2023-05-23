 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone from noon until 11:00 PM CDT tonight.
This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine,
Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha.

Due to sunny skies, warm temperatures, low humidity, and
southerly transport of pollutants and precursors, the air quality
index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS
level. People with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older
adults, and people who are active outdoors (including outdoor
workers) should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Police investigating after Fond du Lac resident finds body while doing yard work

  • Updated
  • 0
Police Lights MGN

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WKOW) -- Fond du Lac police are investigating after someone found a body while doing yard work Tuesday.

The Fond du Lac Police Department reports police and Fond du Lac Fire/Rescue responded to the area of West Scott Street and Monmouth Street around 1 p.m. after someone said they found a body in a wooded area behind a home.

Detectives are now investigating what led to the person's death.

Police state an autopsy will be done as early as Wednesday.

The identity of the deceased individual is not known at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident or who believes they may have information should contact Detective Vance Henning at 920-322-3725 or vhenning@fdl.wi.gov. Tipsters can also call the Crime Alert line at 920-322-3740. Callers can remain anonymous.

