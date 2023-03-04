Police investigating after shots fired in Beloit, chase in Janesville

BELOIT (WKOW) — The Janesville Police Department (JPD) and the City of Beloit Police Department (BPD) are investigating a shots fired incident in Beloit that led to a chase in Janesville.
BPD officials say the incident started at 1:53 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of 8th St. They say it appeared that two vehicles were engaged with each other. Someone in one of the vehicles fired at the other, and one of the bullets hit an occupied home.
No one was injured during the shooting, and the vehicles fled the scene.
According to Sergeant Drew Severson, two Janesville Police Officers saw one of the vehicles at the intersection of S. Main St. and E. Racine St. at 2:20 p.m. The vehicle fled, and officers lost sight of the vehicle after a short chase.
Severson said a Rock County Deputy located the vehicle shortly after in the 600 block of S. Maine St. Officers learned the suspects might have been inside a residence and surrounded the house.
Officials gave commands over a PA system, and five different people exited the residence.
The Janesville Police Department was assisted by Beloit Police detectives, Rock County Deputies, the Janesville Fire Department and Rock County K-9 Kamo.
This investigation is ongoing at this time.