Police investigating armed robbery on UW-Madison campus

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating the second armed robbery to take place near the university's campus Friday evening, according to a tweet from the department.
The incident took place around 9 p.m. in the area of East Campus Mall.
Police describe the suspect as 6' man with a black ski mask, glasses and a long blue jacket. They were last seen on Johnson St.
As of around 9:15, police are still on the scene.
Police are asking people to avoid the area of East Campus Mall and Johnson St. for the time being.