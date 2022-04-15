 Skip to main content
Police investigating armed robbery on UW-Madison campus

  • Updated
Police

MADISON (WKOW) -- The UW-Madison Police Department is investigating the second armed robbery to take place near the university's campus Friday evening, according to a tweet from the department.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. in the area of East Campus Mall.

Police describe the suspect as 6' man with a black ski mask, glasses and a long blue jacket. They were last seen on Johnson St.

As of around 9:15, police are still on the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of East Campus Mall and Johnson St. for the time being.

 

 
 