Police investigating armed Walgreens robbery near East Campus Mall

  • Updated
UPDATE (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened last night near the UW-Madison campus. 

Police said at around 8:50 p.m. they responded to an armed robbery call at the Walgreens on 311 E. Campus Mall. Sergeant Bryan Dyer said in a release that there were no reported injuries and officers are still looking for a suspect.  

If you have any information regarding the incident, please contact the Madison Police Department.

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating the second armed robbery to take place near the university's campus Friday evening, according to a tweet from the department.

The incident took place around 9 p.m. in the area of East Campus Mall.

Police describe the suspect as 6' man with a black ski mask, glasses and a long blue jacket. They were last seen on Johnson St.

As of around 9:15, police are still on the scene.

Police are asking people to avoid the area of East Campus Mall and Johnson St. for the time being.

 

 
 