Police investigating attempted child abduction in Whitewater

WHITEWATER, Wis. (WKOW) -- Police in Whitewater are investigating an attempted child abduction in which they say a girl bit a man's arm as he tried to pull her towards his vehicle.
Police were notified about the attempted abduction just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
The Whitewater Police Department says a man approached the girl at the intersection of W. Center Street and S. Cottage Street. Police say the man went up to the girl and told her to get into the car. When he grabbed her arm, police say the girl bit the man and ran off.
After that, police say the man got back into his car and drove off.
Police describe the man as 30 to 40 years old, with "tan" skin, shoulder-length dark brown hair and a long, dark brown and gray beard. They say he was wearing a green, sleeveless shirt and has a black and gray "rose" tattoo between his shoulder and neck area.
Police say he was driving a black, four-door sedan with tinted windows.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Whitewater Police Department at 262-473-0555 option #4. Anonymous tips can also be shared using P3Tips.com