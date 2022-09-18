Police investigating car vs. power pole crash on east side

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police confirmed they were investigating a Saturday night car crash near Olbrich Park.
Sgt. Ryan Gibson said police were called to the 3500 block of Dennett Drive for a single car crash. Gibson said the car collided with a power pole, knocking wires into the street.
Viewer-submitted videos indicate the crash happened near the railroad tracks that run across Dennett between Sargent Street and Hargrove Street.
Gibson said he was unaware of anyone in the area losing power as a result of the incident.
When asked about any injuries or citations, Gibson said he was unaware of any injuries and added the crash was still under investigation.